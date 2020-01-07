New State Law Forces McAllen To Reveal Details Of Enrique Iglesias Contract

$485,000. That is how much the city of McAllen paid Latin pop singer Enrique Iglesias to perform at the city’s money-losing holiday parade in 2015. The city finally made the disclosure Tuesday, days after a new state transparency law took effect.

The law, authored by Edinburg Representative Terry Canales, plugged a legal loophole that the city took advantage of to keep secret the amount of taxpayer money it spent on the Iglesias contract.

The McAllen Monitor, which first disclosed the Iglesias payment Tuesday, reports that the $485,000 paid for a chartered flight to bring Iglesias to McAllen, for 24 hotel rooms for two nights, and for the sound, lighting and special effects that were part of the entertainer’s performance. The city had previously disclosed it lost $765,000 on the 2015 holiday parade, but for four years was able to withhold from the public how much it paid Iglesias.