New Study Ranks Delta Best U.S. Airline

Delta is the best airline in America, according to the 29th annual Airline Quality Rating. The rankings out today have Delta moving up from the number-two spot.

Last year’s first place airline, Alaska Airlines, falls to number-four. The AQR study for this year has Delta first, followed by JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska, Hawaiian, United, Spirit, American, and Frontier.

The ratings rank the nation’s nine biggest airlines, based on customer complaints, mishandled baggage, on-time performance, and involuntary denied boardings.