New Subway Line, Awaited Since The 1920s, Is Set To Roll
New Subway Line, Awaited Since The 1920s, Is Set To Roll

New Subway Line, Awaited Since The 1920s, Is Set To Roll

(AP) – New York residents’ long wait to take a subway under Manhattan’s far Upper East Side is coming to an end.

At noon Sunday a stretch of the new Second Avenue line is set to open to the public.

Trains rolled ceremonially Saturday night, while dignitaries toasted underground.

The nearly 2-mile segment adds stations along Second Avenue at 96th, 86th and 72nd streets and connects them to a different subway line at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue. It’s seen as crucial to alleviating congestion in the nation’s biggest subway system.

It’s expected to carry about 200,000 riders daily.

The city’s transportation board first envisioned a Second Avenue subway in 1929.

