New Survey Rates Brownsville The Least Healthy City In The U.S.

A lot of folks in Brownsville are going to vehemently disagree, but Brownsville is the unhealthiest city in the country – at least according to Wallet Hub. The personal finance website puts Brownsville 174th out of 174 cities it ranked in a new Healthy Cities survey.

Wallet Hub based its rankings on dozens of indicators including 4 specific fields – cost of health care, healthy food consumption, number of fitness clubs, and amount of green space. Brownsville wasn’t the only South Texas city getting a bad rating. Laredo was 173rd out of 174 cities, with Corpus Christi and El Paso also scoring low.

Austin was found to be the healthiest city in Texas, at number 17 overall. San Francisco topped the list as the healthiest city in the country.