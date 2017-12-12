New Trial Requested For Monica Patterson

Monica Melissa Patterson is appealing her capital murder conviction. The appeals attorney for the former administrator of the Comfort House hospice facility has filed a motion for a new trial, challenging the jury’s guilty verdict on the charge of capital murder for financial gain, and three other counts.

The filing states there is insufficient evidence to prove Patterson was a party to capital murder, and also insufficient evidence to support a conviction on charges of theft, attempted theft, and misapplication of fiduciary funds.

A Hidalgo County jury found Patterson guilty of all four charges November 1st – agreeing with prosecutors that she caused the death of an elderly McAllen man as part of a scheme to benefit from his estate. Patterson was also convicted of theft amid accusations she spent funds belonging to the Comfort House on parties and personal items.