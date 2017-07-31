Home LOCAL New TSC President On Board
Jesus Roberto Rodriguez is officially on board as the new president of Texas Southmost College. Rodriguez has accepted the salary and benefits package offered by the college’s board of trustees – a week after he was selected as TSC’s 11th president.

Rodriguez comes to Brownsville from the Houston Community College System, where he was the dean for the Business Center of Excellence. He also served as dean of the Lone Star College System in Harris County. Rodriguez takes over for Lily Tercero who was fired last August after five years as president.

