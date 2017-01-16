New University Group Taking Over Process Of Identifying Immigrant Remains

The painstaking and difficult task of identifying the remains of immigrants who’ve perished while trekking through the treacherous ranchlands of Brooks County, has been taken over by Texas State University.

Anthropology teachers and students at the university in San Marcos were recently sorting through scores of remains that were found buried haphazardly in a cemetery in Falfurrias more than two years ago. They’re taking over the laborious process from Baylor University.

The process involves collecting DNA samples and trying to develop biological and cultural profiles of each person, in hopes of being able to contact family members in their home countries. Identification is being made especially difficult since the remains of numerous victims were thrown together into plastic trash bags before their undignified burials in unmarked graves.