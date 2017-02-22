Home TEXAS New Voter ID Bill Prompts Texas To Ask Court For More Time
New Voter ID Bill Prompts Texas To Ask Court For More Time
TEXAS
0

New Voter ID Bill Prompts Texas To Ask Court For More Time

0
0
VOTER-ID
now viewing

New Voter ID Bill Prompts Texas To Ask Court For More Time

MURDER INVESTIGATION
now playing

Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder

department-of-homeland-security-dhs-homeland
now playing

DHS MEMO ON IMMIGRATION: IMPLEMENTATION

20160621+DHS
now playing

DHS MEMO ON IMMIGRATION: ENFORCEMENT

city of mcallen
now playing

Third Candidate Joins McAllen Mayor's Race

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas Bill Would Bar Immigration Enforcement In 'safe zones'

NASA PLANET EARTH SIZE PLANETS
now playing

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

23-year-old Tony Moreno
now playing

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

Kavon D. McVay
now playing

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
now playing

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

(AP) – Texas wants a long-running voter ID lawsuit put on hold now that Republican lawmakers are proposing legislation that would comply with a federal court’s ruling last year that found the existing law discriminatory.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday asked a federal judge to delay an upcoming court hearing until summer. The request comes after Senate Republicans this week introduced a revised voter ID bill that could address problems courts have identified with the existing Texas law.

The bill would permanently put in place an option allowing people without an accepted ID to vote by signing an affidavit declaring that they have a reasonable impediment.  The U.S. Justice Department, which contested the Texas law under the Obama administration, joined the state in asking for a delay.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Child Welfare Agency Adding 400-Plus New Staff Members
  2. Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance
  3. Texas Bill Would Bar Immigration Enforcement In ‘safe zones’
  4. Several Tornadoes Hit Central Texas
Related Posts
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Texas Bill Would Bar Immigration Enforcement In ‘safe zones’

jsalinas 0
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE-2

Sheriff Ends Pact With Feds Over Detention Policy

jsalinas 0
FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING

Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video