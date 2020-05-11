New Website To Help Small Businesses In Mission

There is a new website available to assist small businesses struggling to survive during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Mission Economic Development Corporation’s Daniel Silva says even though the idea for the site comes now during the coronavirus emergency, it will remain up and running permanently from here on out. KVEO reported Sunday that Silva says the purpose of the site is to use data collected from small business operators in order to identify the resources they need to succeed and have the city help provide those.

The details are online at OurMissionForward-dot-Com.