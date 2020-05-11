New Week Brings New Challenges For White House

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration’s leading health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a videoconference after three of them and the committee's chairman were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — This could be a tricky week for President Donald Trump. His leading health experts on the coronavirus will speak from self-quarantine, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over access to his financial records, and a government whistleblower will tell lawmakers that he lost his job for questioning a malaria drug for COVID-19 championed by the president. The health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a video conference after three of them and the committee’s chairman were exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19. The images of top administration officials taking such precautions come as states seek to loosen economic restrictions put in place to mitigate the virus’ spread.