New Week Brings New Challenges For White House

(AP) — This could be a tricky week for President Donald Trump. His leading health experts on the coronavirus will speak from self-quarantine, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over access to his financial records, and a government whistleblower will tell lawmakers that he lost his job for questioning a malaria drug for COVID-19 championed by the president. The health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a video conference after three of them and the committee’s chairman were exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19. The images of top administration officials taking such precautions come as states seek to loosen economic restrictions put in place to mitigate the virus’ spread.