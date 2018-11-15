New Wildfire Burning In Southern California

(AP) – Southern California firefighters are battling a new wildfire but there is much less wind than the region experienced over the past week.

The fire burning Thursday near the Ventura County city of Santa Paula is northwest of the huge area scorched by the so-called Woolsey Fire that started last week. The new blaze is estimated at between 75 and 100 acres (30 and 40 hectares). Although winds are greatly reduced, conditions remain very dry.

In the Woolsey Fire area that affected many suburbs of Los Angeles, some evacuation orders remain in effect but many areas have been repopulated. The fire area is now measured at more than 153 square miles (396 square kilometers) and estimates of destroyed structures top 500.

Authorities continue to investigate a body found Wednesday in a completely burned home. Two other people were found dead in a burned-out car earlier during the fire. A firefighter assigned to the Woolsey Fire was struck by a private vehicle early Thursday and hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.