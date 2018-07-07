Home NATIONAL New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes
New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes
New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes

New Wildfires Sweep Through California, Burning Homes

(AP) – Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.

Authorities say a new wind-driven fire erupted Friday night in the hills above Goleta in Santa Barbara County, burning 20 homes and threatening hundreds more.

Farther south, a fire in the San Bernardino National Forest grew to 1,000 acres and prompted the evacuation of Forest Falls, a town of about 700 homes.

In San Diego County, a handful of fires prompted evacuation orders for more than 1,000 homes. One blaze reportedly burned at least five homes in Alpine.

The area was hit by gusty winds that tossed embers and much of Southern California sweltered as temperatures topped 100 degrees in many areas. The heat wave is expected to continue Saturday.

Meanwhile, a wildfire on the California-Oregon border has destroyed 40 buildings in Hornbrook and claimed at least one life.

