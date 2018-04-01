Home NATIONAL New Year, New Start? Not In President Trump’s Washington
New Year, New Start? Not In President Trump’s Washington
(AP) – For President Donald Trump, there’s no new start to the new year.
The first three days of 2018 have been filled with the same cocktail of blistering presidential tweets, salacious White House infighting and jaw-dropping feuds with foreign adversaries that governed Trump’s first year in office.
As part of a 17-tweet barrage on Tuesday, Trump picked a fight with the “deep state” within his own government that he believes is trying to undermine his presidency. And he raised the specter of war by asserting that his “Nuclear Button” was bigger than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
By Wednesday, Trump had turned on his former top adviser Steve Bannon, accusing him of having “lost his mind.”
Across Washington, holiday cheer was suddenly a distant memory.

