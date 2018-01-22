Home LOCAL New Year’s Family Fight Leads To Homicide Charge Against Mercedes Man
A Mercedes man has been charged with killing his brother-in-law in an incident that grew out of a New Year’s Day family dispute. Alfonso Flores Alejandro is accused of punching Jose Duran in the face during a confrontation outside the family’s home, causing him to fall and hit his head on the roadway.   Duran died from the injury.

A Mercedes police investigation led to Alejandro being charged with negligent homicide. The charge is a state jail felony that carries a maximum penalty of two years behind bars.

