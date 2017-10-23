Home NATIONAL New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.
New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.
NATIONAL
0

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

0
0
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
now viewing

New York Attorney General Launches Probe Of Weinstein Co.

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 4.18.33 PM
now playing

Bonita #POTW Oct. 23

shooting investigation
now playing

Brownsville Police Want A-G's Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting

Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose
now playing

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

GALVESTON MISSING LITTLE BOY
now playing

Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

SCHOOL AND PRAYER
now playing

Teachers Suspended On Claim They Mocked Disabled Boy

Russia Journalist Attacked
now playing

Prominent Journalist At Radio Station Stabbed In Moscow

Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,
now playing

Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

ISIS BATTLE
now playing

67 Bodies Found After IS 'massacre' In Syria

NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT
now playing

Japanese Defense Minister Sounds Alarm On North Korea

(AP) – New York state’s top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.  Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records

The Democratic attorney general says his office wants to know whether any New York employees were subjected to pervasive harassment or discrimination at the company, which has an office in New York.  Weinstein was fired Oct. 8 by the company he co-founded after allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades were exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker.  More than three dozen women have publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Medal of Honor to former Army Captain Gary Michael Rose

Vietnam Vet Honored With Medal Of Honor

jsalinas 0
BOWE BERGDAHL

Bergdahl Sentencing Delayed To Wednesday

jsalinas 0
Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,

Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video