New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges

(New York, NY) — The Brooklyn immigrant suspected of setting off a bomb in New York City is now facing several federal terrorism charges. According to a complaint filed this morning in federal court in New York, Akayed Ullah is charged with bombing of a public place, using a weapon of mass destruction, and material support for a foreign terrorist organization.

The federal complaint also says Ullah posted a message to Facebook before the Monday morning attack that read, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.” Ullah was born in Bangladesh and has lived in Brooklyn since 2011 as a permanent resident.