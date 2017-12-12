Home NATIONAL New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges
New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges
NATIONAL
New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges

NYC Subway Platform Explosion
New York City Bombing Suspect Now Facing Federal Charges

Akayed Ullah

(New York, NY) — The Brooklyn immigrant suspected of setting off a bomb in New York City is now facing several federal terrorism charges. According to a complaint filed this morning in federal court in New York, Akayed Ullah is charged with bombing of a public place, using a weapon of mass destruction, and material support for a foreign terrorist organization.

The federal complaint also says Ullah posted a message to Facebook before the Monday morning attack that read, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.” Ullah was born in Bangladesh and has lived in Brooklyn since 2011 as a permanent resident.

