New York Requires Visitors From 3 More States To Quarantine

Photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

(AP) – New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now join a total of 19 states that qualify under New York’s metrics for community spread.

Cuomo’s advisory applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

