Home NATIONAL New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force
New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force
NATIONAL
0

New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force

0
0
568ca7bb-753c-4e05-a15c-a10eac9f8836-large16x9_1280x960_61115P00QORHL
now viewing

New York State Allots $1M To Create Hate Crimes Task Force

WalmartSign
now playing

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over 'Clean Toilets' Description

EP-304169968
now playing

Christians Celebrate Easter Across Conflict-Torn Mideast

untitled
now playing

Legislators Target British Citizenship Of Assad's Wife

b2da700e-7753-4d4c-875a-71c0f6b057fd-large16x9_1280x960_60818P00QQUUT
now playing

Houston School District To Pay $300K For Special Ed Audit

scam_call_stock-800×350
now playing

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641
now playing

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

f2f14414897e4f88a8ea79d9fb1728de-780×576
now playing

Wait Is Over For April The Giraffe, YouTube Star And New Mom

poster_a9c56e4f68554243a65a6a593dbcf48e_58344237_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Tucson Restaurant Shooter Identified As City Fire Captain

maxresdefault
now playing

Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

South Korea: North Korea Missile Test Ends In Failure

(AP) – New York state will use $1 million set aside in its new budget to establish a hate crimes task force.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says the group will include members of the New York State Police working with the state Division of Human Rights as well as prosecutors and local school and law enforcement officials.

The task force will be charged with identifying and investigating hate crimes and discriminatory practices.

Cuomo has said the state has an obligation to protect its residents from crimes motivated by bias or bigotry.

Lawmakers passed the budget earlier this month.

Related posts:

  1. State Health Officials Offering Free Zika Testing For Underinsured Pregnant Women In The Valley
  2. Officials: No Need For Trump’s Approval To Use Massive Bomb
  3. Five Valley Residents Nabbed In Medicare Fraud Scheme
  4. Government: 36 Islamic State Fighters Killed By Massive Bomb
Related Posts
WalmartSign

Professor Sues Wal-Mart Over ‘Clean Toilets’ Description

Danny Castillon 0
scam_call_stock-800×350

Suburban Chicago Man Pleads Guilty In Call Center Scheme

Danny Castillon 0
Tax_Day_Rallies_96341_jpg-25641

Tax Day Demonstrators Demand Trump Release Taxes

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video