New Zealand Planning Retrieval Of Bodies On Volcanic Island

In this image made from video, an injured tourist in the volcano eruption is carried to an Australian Air Force plane in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. New Zealand officials say they'll begin Friday to recover eight victims' bodies believed to remain on a small island since a volcanic explosion there earlier this week. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island early Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives and severely burned survivors. Authorities say the recovery attempt will go ahead even though scientists believe another eruption is possible on White Island. Weather concerns appeared to motivate the plan to recover the bodies soon. Rain mixed with volcanic ash could form a cement-like substance encasing the bodies and make their recovery and identification more difficult. The volcano is continuing to emit steam and mud from its vents.