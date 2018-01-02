Home WORLD New Zealand Urges North Korea ‘De-Escalation’
New Zealand Urges North Korea ‘De-Escalation’
WORLD
0

New Zealand Urges North Korea ‘De-Escalation’

0
0
5a72de5ae392a.image
now viewing

New Zealand Urges North Korea ‘De-Escalation’

920×920 (2)
now playing

Russian Official Hopes Athletes Go To Olympics

Large-Inmate-Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free-Card
now playing

Brownsville Warrant Amnesty Is Coming

ap180320184078061631267778_t1070_h743a5efbac8d08366212988b72915f62e6a6cf76
now playing

Trump Infrastructure Plan Seeks To Shift Burden To States

image
now playing

GOP Lawmakers Put Medical Skills To Work After Train Crash

trump_russia_probe_50090_c0-226-5000-3141_s885x516
now playing

FBI In Public Fight With Trump Over Releasing Russia Memo

trump
now playing

African Leaders Nearly Demanded Public Apology From Trump

Embezzlement
now playing

Ex-Bank Worker Guilty Of More Than $1M Embezzlement

TOYOTA RECALL
now playing

Toyota Issues Recall On 645,000 Vehicles For Airbag Issue

FEMA IN CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO ETC
now playing

FEMA Says It Is Not Cutting Off Aid To Puerto Rico

Ismail Haniyeh
now playing

US Steps Up Pressure On Hamas With New Terror Designation

(AP) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she supports economic sanctions against North Korea while also urging a “de-escalation” on the Korean Peninsula, and says her country should maintain a close relationship with the United States even if they don’t always agree.
Arden, who this week marks her first 100 days in office, made the comments Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that also touched on her country’s relationship with China and the intense interest surrounding her recently announced pregnancy.
She says that despite her country’s small size, it will always use its voice to stand up for what it believes to be right.

Related posts:

  1. Japan Praises Trump For Pressuring North Korea
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. Trump Favors Release Of Memo White House Wants Reviewed
  4. Bike Thief Shot To Death By Police ID’d
Related Posts
920×920 (2)

Russian Official Hopes Athletes Go To Olympics

Zack Cantu 0
trump

African Leaders Nearly Demanded Public Apology From Trump

jsalinas 0
FEMA IN CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO ETC

FEMA Says It Is Not Cutting Off Aid To Puerto Rico

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video