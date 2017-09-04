New Zika Testing Recommendations Issued For Deep South Texas

With the mosquito season upon us, state health officials are issuing new recommendations for Zika virus testing for people in Deep South Texas. The Texas Department of Health Services is now urging pregnant women in their first and second trimesters to get tested for Zika. Also, anyone who has had a rash in addition to a fever, joint pain, or eye redness is being urged to get tested for Zika. The recommendations are for people living in Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, and Webb counties.

Late last year, health officials confirmed a woman in Brownsville became the first person in Texas to contract the Zika virus by a locally infected mosquito. Five other locally-transmitted cases in Cameron county were later confirmed. Symptoms are usually minor but Zika can cause severe birth defects in babies of some women infected during pregnancy.