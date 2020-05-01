Newest Coronavirus Testing Facility To Set Up In Alton Area

A tenth coronavirus testing facility will be opening in the Valley Monday. The testing center will set up at Diaz Villareal Elementary School on La Homa Road west of Alton. The mobile facility is a partnership among Hidalgo County, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Health Services, among other agencies. The tests are free although you must make an appointment.

The western Hidalgo County COVID-19 testing site is the tenth in the Valley, joining others in Rio Grande City, Edinburg, Elsa, Donna, Mercedes, Harlingen, and Brownsville.