Newly-Elected Starr County Constable Not Qualified To Serve

The Starr County attorney says he expects to file a proceeding this week against a newly-elected constable after learning he is not eligible to serve.

County Attorney Victor Canales says Precinct 1 Constable Daniel Muniz lacks the peace officer certification required to hold the post. Muniz doesn’t qualify for the license because of a DWI conviction three years ago. And under state law, Muniz has to wait another seven years before he’s eligible to be a peace officer.

Canales tells the McAllen Monitor that after he files a ‘quo warranto’ proceeding, it’ll be up to Muniz to show under what authority he is claiming the post.