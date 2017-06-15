Newly-Formed Business Coalition To Defend Texas In NAFTA Renegotiations

NAFTA works but can be made better. That’s the message being carried to the Trump administration by a newly-formed group in Texas ahead of the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Leaders from several existing Texas business and trade organizations have created a coalition to ensure that Texas gets heard during the renegotiations. Texas benefits from NAFTA more than any other state – trade with Mexico accounts for 200-billion dollars a year.

The coalition says any renegotiated NAFTA must respect the long standing economic relationship between Texas and Mexico, and work to enhance bilateral commerce.