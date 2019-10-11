Newsweek Claims Turkey Bombed U.S. Special Forces In Syria By Mistake

Newsweek is reporting that U.S. Special Forces were caught up in Turkish shelling of Kurdish positions in northern Syria.

The news magazine says a senior Pentagon official says the Special Forces were operating in the Kurdish city of Kobani when they fell under artillery fire. The official said they did not know how many personnel were there, but said it was likely between 15 and 100 troops.

The official said that Turkish officials should know where the U.S. position are “down to the grid.”