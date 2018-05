(Atlanta, GA) — NFL teams will be fined if their players kneel in protest during the National Anthem. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the new policy subjects teams to a fine if a player or any other team personnel do not “show appropriate respect for the anthem.”

Teams will also have the ability to fine any player for kneeling. Players will have the option to remain in the locker room during the anthem. The new policy was unanimously approved by the NFL’s 32 owners.