Home NATIONAL NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas
NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

0
0
OAKLAND RAIDES TO LAS VEGAS
now viewing

NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

FEARLESS GIRL STATUE
now playing

NYC Mayor: 'Fearless Girl' Statue Can Stay Through Feb. 2018

OAKLAND FIRE
now playing

Battalion Chief Says 1 Dead In Oakland Fire

LONDON TERROR ATTACK BANNER
now playing

London Attacker's Mother 'saddened and numbed'

politics-US-COURT-GORSUCH
now playing

Dems Force 1-Week Delay On Panel Vote On Supreme Court Pick

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

DONALD TRUMP EMPOWERING WOMEN
now playing

Trump Convenes Panel On Empowering Women In Business

Italy: Dad Suspected Of Killing 2 Kids, Self Over Finances

UNITED NATIONS BUILDING
now playing

US, Russia, China, Others Sit Out Nuclear Ban Talks At UN

LEGALIZED POT
now playing

Official: Canada Expected To Legalize Marijuana By July 2018

WHIZ KHALIFA
now playing

Colombia Mad Over Wiz Khalifa's Visit To Pablo Escobar Tomb

(AP) – NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.

The vote was a foregone conclusion after the league and Raiders were not satisfied with Oakland’s proposals for a new stadium, and Las Vegas stepped up with $750 million in public money. Bank of America also is giving Raiders owner Mark Davis a $650 million loan, further helping convince the owners to allow the third team relocation in just over a year.

The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, and in January the Chargers relocated from San Diego to LA. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas strip is ready.

Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Related posts:

  1. Battalion Chief Says 1 Dead In Oakland Fire
Related Posts
FEARLESS GIRL STATUE

NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Can Stay Through Feb. 2018

jsalinas 0
OAKLAND FIRE

Battalion Chief Says 1 Dead In Oakland Fire

jsalinas 0
politics-US-COURT-GORSUCH

Dems Force 1-Week Delay On Panel Vote On Supreme Court Pick

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video