NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled

(AP) – The NFL Players Association says President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap a White House visit for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles led to the cancellation of several smaller community events in the Washington area the Eagles players were to lead.

The players union said in a statement Tuesday that it is disappointed by the decision and that NFL players “love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.”

The Eagles plan to resume organized team activities in Philadelphia, though the early practice in preparation for the season is not expected to be open to reporters.