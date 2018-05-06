Home NATIONAL NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled
NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled

0
0
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPERBOWL WINNERS
now viewing

NFL Players Union Says Smaller Events Canceled

MISS AMERICA SWIMSUIT COMPETITION TO BE DROPPED
now playing

For Miss America, Goals, Not Swimsuits

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation

HOT CAR DEATH BABY DEATH CAR SEAT
now playing

Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle

voter fraud-1
now playing

Suspect In Voter Fraud Case Makes Bail

GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now playing

Supreme Court Tosses Texas Abortion Case

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Penalty Phase Postponed Again For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

maxresdefault
now playing

Conservative Icon David Koch Leaving Business, Politics

FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference of NAFTA talks in Mexico City
now playing

Trump Prefers Separate Deals With Canada, Mexico To NAFTA

1528172134070
now playing

For Mexican Presidential Hopeful 'AMLO,' 3rd Time A Charm?

download (14)
now playing

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz Stepping Down

(AP) – The NFL Players Association says President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap a White House visit for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles led to the cancellation of several smaller community events in the Washington area the Eagles players were to lead.

The players union said in a statement Tuesday that it is disappointed by the decision and that NFL players “love their country, support our troops, give back to their communities and strive to make America a better place.”

The Eagles plan to resume organized team activities in Philadelphia, though the early practice in preparation for the season is not expected to be open to reporters.

Related posts:

  1. China: Smaller Trade Surplus, OK. But Tech Concessions? No.
  2. Trump Calls Off Event For NFL’s Eagles, Cites Anthem Dispute
Related Posts
MISS AMERICA SWIMSUIT COMPETITION TO BE DROPPED

For Miss America, Goals, Not Swimsuits

jsalinas 0
PAUL MANAFORT

Manafort Deadline To Answer Tampering Allegation

jsalinas 0
HOT CAR DEATH BABY DEATH CAR SEAT

Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video