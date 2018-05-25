Home NATIONAL NFL’s Policy Could Mean A New Playbook On Protests This Fall
(AP) – Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.
The question is whether they intend to escalate their protests in some way.
NFL players who have supported kneeling in the past have not revealed their plans for this season. But it is unlikely the new policy brought an end to the controversy.
Randal Maurice Jelks, a professor of African-American studies, says the NFL may have opened a can of worms.
He wonders whether, for example, an entire team might decide not to come out onto the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

