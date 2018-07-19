Home WORLD Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed
Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed
Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed

Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed

(AP) – Nicaragua is marking the 39th anniversary of the 1979 revolution against dictator Anastasio Somoza amid protest and bloodshed.  Some say the country has made progress under current President Daniel Ortega, who helped lead the 1979 Sandinista uprising that ousted the Somoza family.  But others say Ortega has become a dictator himself.

Protests that broke out over pension cuts in April have blossomed into a larger movement demanding Ortega cede the power him and his wife Rosario Murillo have concentrated in their family’s hands.  Ortega ordered the clearing of roadblocks and protest encampments in the days leading up to the anniversary.

The government says more than 200 people have been killed since the unrest began, but independent rights groups say the number is higher.

