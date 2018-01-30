Home NATIONAL Nicole Eggert Claims Co-Star Scott Baio Sexually Abused Her
(AP) – Nicole Eggert claims her former “Charles in Charge” co-star Scott Baio sexually abused her for years starting when she was 14.  Speaking on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Tuesday, Eggert said Baio first molested her when she was 14 and they had sexual intercourse when she was 17. Baio is more than 11 years older than Eggert.  The age of consent in California is 18.

Baio in a previous Facebook Live video says he is being falsely accused and says he and Eggert had a consensual relationship after she was over the age of 18.  Eggert says she is exploring all legal options and is considering filing a police report. A representative for Baio didn’t immediately respond to The Associated Press.

