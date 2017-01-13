Home NATIONAL Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump
Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump

0
0
NICOLE KIDMAN
now viewing

Nicole Kidman Calls For Americans To Support Trump

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Congress Clears Way To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

Image: Samantha Power Arrives At United Nations For First Time As US Ambassador
now playing

US Envoy Urges Trump Not To Cut UN Funding And Lose Clout

Italy Expels Tunisian With Indirect Link To Berlin Attacker

Alexandria Vera
now playing

Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil

rabies vaccine airdrop packets
now playing

Rabies Vaccine Airdrop Underway In The Rio Grande Valley

PETTER BLATTY-3
now playing

'Exorcist' Author William Peter Blatty Dead At 89

Singer Jackie Evancho
now playing

Singer Says Politics Should Take Back Seat

ALASKA AIRLINES POWDER THROUGH VENTS IN SAN JOSE
now playing

Powder Falls From Plane Vent, Triggers Emergency Response

51 YEAR OLD GLORIA WILLIAMS KIDNAPPED NEWBORN FOUND 18 YEARS LATER
now playing

Police: Woman Kidnapped As Newborn 18 Years Ago Is Alive

air traffic tower generic
now playing

Report: FAA Not Prepared For Major Air Traffic Outages

(AP) – Nicole Kidman says it’s time for Americans to come together to support President-elect Donald Trump.  Kidman tells the BBC that now that Trump has been elected, “we as a country need to support who’s ever the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S.  She says she’s “always reticent” to comment on politics, and describes herself as more “issue-based.” Kidman says she’s “very committed to women’s issues” like battling breast and ovarian cancer.  Kidman’s comments have sparked both criticism and praise from social media users.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Calls Clinton ‘Guilty As Hell’
  2. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  3. AP Source: Trump Aide In Frequent Contact With Russia Envoy
  4. Singer Says Politics Should Take Back Seat
Related Posts
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Congress Clears Way To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

jsalinas 0
PETTER BLATTY-3

‘Exorcist’ Author William Peter Blatty Dead At 89

jsalinas 0
Singer Jackie Evancho

Singer Says Politics Should Take Back Seat

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video