Nielsen Exit Comes Amid Larger Shake-Up At Homeland Security

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump at a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. Trump headed to the border with Mexico to make a renewed push for border security as a central campaign issue for his 2020 re-election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – President Donald Trump and White House allies pressing for a harder line on immigration are speeding up their campaign to clean house at the Department of Homeland Security with a mission far wider than just the departure of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

According to three people familiar with the matter, Trump is also considering separating migrant families at the border again, resuming the practice that drew so much outrage last year. The three say Trump adviser Stephen Miller is behind the plan. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The shake-up is a result of Trump’s frustration with the increasing migrant number and his diminishing options for action. Court challenges, immigration laws and his own advisers have blocked several of his proposals