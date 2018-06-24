Home WORLD Nigeria: ‘Deeply unfortunate killings’ As 86 Reported Dead
President Muhammadu Buhari
(AP) – Nigeria’s presidency is reporting a “deeply unfortunate killings across a number of communities” in central Plateau State as one report cites police as saying 86 people are dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari is appealing for calm as the military and police try to bring the bloodshed to an end.  The government has not announced a death toll. But the independent Channels Television cites a state police spokesman as saying 86 people have been killed.

Deadly clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria are a growing security concern in Africa’s most populous country.

