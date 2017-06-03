Nigeria Warns Its Citizens Not To Travel To US

(AP) — Nigeria is warning citizens not to travel to the United States, saying several Nigerians with valid visas have been put on the next plane home. Nigeria is not on the list of six Muslim-majority African nations whose citizens President Donald Trump wants to bar from entering the United States. But the special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and the diaspora says in a statement that several Nigerians with valid multiple-entry visas have been refused entry to the United States.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa says their visas were canceled when they landed and they were put on the next plane home. She advises: “Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the U.S. to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.”