Night Of Drinking Leads To Santa Rosa Man’s Death

The body of a Santa Rosa man was pulled from a canal Sunday morning. Cameron County sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Alejandro Galvan had been out drinking with his cousin Saturday night, and were driving home, when they stopped along a canal bank near FM 506 and Ballenger Road, north of Santa Rosa.

Galvan fell in, his cousin lost track of him, and when Galvan didn’t return home, the family filed a missing persons report. A search of the area where the two had last been turned up Galvan’s body in the water.