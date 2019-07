This undated product image obtained by the Associated Press shows Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoes that have a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag, on them. Nike is pulling the flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. (Nike via AP Photo)

Nike is explaining its decision to pull red, white and blue sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross flag.

The company said it regularly make business decisions to pull products and in this case it so because of concerns the design could unintentionally detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday.

Nike spokesperson and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and others found it offensive since the early American flag depicts a time when slavery was common.