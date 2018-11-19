Nissan Says Chairman Ghosn To Be Dismissed

(AP) – Nissan Motor Co. says an internal investigation found that its chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has underreported his income. The Japanese automaker said he will be dismissed.

Nissan said an investigation based on a whistleblower report found Ghosn had falsified reports on his compensation “over many years.”

It said the investigation found other misconduct by Ghosn, including the personal use of company assets.

Nissan said it had provided information to prosecutors and was cooperating with their investigation.

No related posts.