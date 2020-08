There will be no college football this season for the University of Connecticut. The school has canceled its season due to coronavirus concerns. U-Conn is the first major college football program to cancel its 2020 season.

The Huskies say they got advice from state and public health officals in addition to consultations with students. UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said the safety challenges of COVID-19 left an unacceptable level of risk to the schools student-athletes.