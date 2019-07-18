No Additional Charges In Trump Hush Money Probe

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – Federal prosecutors in New York have decided not to file any additional charges in their investigation of illegal hush money payments orchestrated by President Donald Trump’s lawyer before the 2016 election. That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They were briefed on the decision but were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty last year to violating campaign finance law by arranging payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal after they claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies the allegations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan revealed Thursday that its investigation into Cohen’s campaign finance violations included an inquiry into whether other people gave false statements or obstructed justice – a broader scope than the office had previously acknowledged.