No AI In Humor: R2-D2 Walks Into A Bar, Doesn’t Get The Joke

(AP) – Alexa and Siri can tell jokes mined from a humor database, but they just don’t get them.

Linguists and computer scientists say that’s something to consider on April Fools’ Day: Humor is what makes humans special. When experts try to teach machines what’s funny, the results are at times laughable but not quite in the way intended.

Humor is all about context, life experiences and timing – stuff that is not easy for computers.  But computer scientist and stand-up comic Allison Bishop says the good news is that it gives comedians job security.

