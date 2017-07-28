Home NATIONAL No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram
No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram

ODULIA SANCHEZ LIVESTREMED CAR CRASH 14 YR OLD SISTER DIES
No Bail Reduction In Crash Recorded On Instagram

(AP) – A teenage driver accused of causing a crash that killed her younger sister while livestreaming on Instagram will remain in jail after a California judge refused to lower bail.   Eighteen-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, wearing yellow jail garb, wiped tears from her face during a court hearing Friday.

Authorities say Sanchez was livestreaming herself driving and then lost control of a car that rolled northwest of Fresno. Her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline, was thrown from the vehicle and died.  Nicandro Sanchez spoke on his daughter’s behalf in court.

Obdulia Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.   Merced County prosecutor Harold Nutt called the driver’s behavior shocking and stupid.   The video shows Sanchez saying she will go to prison for killing her sister.

