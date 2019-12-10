No Bond For Suspect In Officer’s Death; Mental Illness Cited

Arturo Solis, 25, is taken away with no bond after he appeared before Judge Danilo Lacayo at the 182nd Judicial District Court at Harris County Criminal Justice Center on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Houston. Solis is accused of shooting and killing Houston Police Department Sgt. Christopher Brewster on Saturday. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer say their client has a history of mental illness. Arturo Solis, dressed in yellow jail clothing, did not say anything during a short court hearing Monday in Houston in which a judge ordered that he remain jailed without bond on a capital murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of Sgt. Christopher Brewster.

Anthony Osso, one of Solis’ court-appointed attorneys, told reporters afterward that Solis cried during the hearing. Osso said he was still trying to learn specific details about Solis’ mental illness history. Osso asked that the public wait to hear all the facts in the case.á