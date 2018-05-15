No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme

A Rio Grande Valley physician charged in a massive health care fraud scheme will remain in federal custody for the time being. A federal magistrate in McAllen Tuesday denied bond for Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada, citing family and property ties to Mexico.

The 61-year-old rheumatologist was in court for the second time in two days after being arrested on charges contained in a 7-count indictment.

Zamora-Quezada is alleged to have intentionally given false diagnoses, requiring patients to undergo unnecessary medical procedures, then prescribing fraudulent treatments. Investigators say the scheme defrauded private and public health insurers out of 240 million dollars, which Zamora-Quezada used to fund a lavish lifestyle of luxury homes, cars, and vacations.

Meanwhile, FBI officials say they are still seeking out possibly thousands of former patients – young and old, and including Mexican nationals and Winter Texans. To contact them, the FBI has set up an email address of ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov, as well as a hotline to call: 1-833-432-4873.