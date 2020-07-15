No Bond For Woman Accused Of Helping Bury Vanessa Guillen’s Body

The woman accused of helping dispose of the body of a missing Texas soldier will be held without bond until her trial.

Cecily Aguilar appeared Tuesday in a federal court in Waco. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges against her, including conspiracy to tamper with evidence. She reportedly helped Army Specialist Aaron Robinson bury the remains of fellow Fort Hood soldier 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen of Houston, who went missing in April.

Robinson killed himself when confronted by police. If found guilty, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison.