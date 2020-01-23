No Case Of Chinese Coronavirus In Reynosa

There is no coronavirus in Reynosa. Health officials in the state of Tamaulipas say a man who had sought treatment for flu-like symptoms after recently returning from China has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The 57-year-old man had visited family members in China’s Wuhan region over the holidays and returned to Mexico January 10th. A few days later, the man started feeling sick, and following an examination he was hospitalized for observation, and the Tamaulipas health secretary sent an international alert notifying of a suspected case of coronavirus.

Test results released Thursday morning show he had not been infected with the potentially deadly virus. Also, no members of his family in China have shown symptoms of the virus.