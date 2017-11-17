Home TEXAS No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting
(AP) – A South Texas police officer will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old driver during a struggle following a traffic stop.   A Nueces (nyoo-AY’-sis) County grand jury Thursday declined to indict Corpus Christi police Officer Jose Hasette.

Investigators say Hasette on Oct. 19 pulled over Dewboy Lister’s vehicle for using two lanes to drive. Authorities say Lister, when questioned by the officer, said he had prior arrests. Hasette tried to place Lister in the patrol car and the pair struggled.

Officials say Lister drove off, a pursuit followed and Lister stopped and ran. The pair struggled again and Lister was shot.   Chief Mike Markle says Hasette feared for his life when he opened fire.

