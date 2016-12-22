No Charges For Texas Coach Who Installed Locker Room Camera

(AP) – A grand jury has refused to indict a Beaumont high school football coach who installed a video camera in a locker room in hopes of catching a burglar.

Kevin Flanigan has been suspended from West Brook High School since Nov. 22 after school district police found tape from the camera while investigating the theft of about $1,000 in cash and cell phones from students over the previous month.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham tells The Beaumont Enterprise the camera was set up after players left the locker room and with no intent to invade privacy. He says if someone was in the locker room while players were on the field they had no right to privacy. A grand jury Wednesday agreed the coach did nothing wrong.