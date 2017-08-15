Home LOCAL No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg
Two days after 17 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a locked truck trailer in Edinburg, no one has been charged. Edinburg police detained the driver of the tractor-trailer rig and his wife after discovering the immigrants Sunday, but an ICE spokeswoman says they have not yet been charged as federal officials continue their investigation into the smuggling case.

The owner of the truck tells Channel 5 News that the driver did not know the immigrants were in the trailer. The 17 people were found after Edinburg police received a call from someone claiming to be a relative of one of the immigrants. When they were found, police say they were hot but none needed emergency medical treatment.

