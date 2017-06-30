No Comment From Senate Leader On Trump Idea

(AP) – A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is declining to comment on the president’s suggestion that the Senate vote now to repeal the Obama health care law, and vote later to replace it. But that idea was rejected months ago by GOP leaders in the House and Senate.

They considered it politically unwise, since it could draw accusations that Republicans are simply tossing people off coverage without helping them get medical care. President Donald Trump’s suggestion came in an early-morning tweet, which said, “If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

The idea isn’t without supporters in the Senate. They include Republicans Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Kentucky’s Rand Paul.